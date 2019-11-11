Missing Person, Mark George, 50 Years 11/11/2019

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Mark George, 50 years, who was reported missing from Lesson Street Upper, Dublin 4 on Thursday, 7th November 2019.

Mark who was last seen on the 4th November 2019, is described as being approximately 6'3'' in height, broad build, black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Donnybrook on 01 666 9200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.