Drug Seizure and Arrests, Co. Longford 15/11/2019

Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €72k and arrested two men in Co. Longford.

On Friday 15th November Gardaí searched an apartment in Granard, Co Longford. During the course of the search cocaine with an estimated street value on €72k (analysis pending) was seized. Two men aged in their 30s were arrested at the scene and detained at Granard Garda Station for questioning under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug trafficking) Act, 1996.

The operation is part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs and related criminal activity in the Longford area.

Both men are expected to appear at before special sitting of Longford District Court this evening (16/11/2019) charged in connection with the case.