CAB Search Operation, Co. Galway 05/11/2019

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) with the assistance of the Regional Armed Support Unit, Western Region conducted a search operation in County Galway this morning, Tuesday, 5th November 2019.



The search was focused on targeting the assets and activities of an individual member of an Organised Crime Gang involved in incidents of burglary and theft of high end vehicles, plant and machinery across the country.



The search operation consisted of the search of a residential premises in the Tuam area and was conducted under a CAB Warrant, Section 14 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996.



Documentation in relation to financial accounts, the purchase of vehicles and relating to real estate property was seized. A Revenue Assessment for approximately €500,000 was served on an individual.