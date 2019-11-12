Missing Person - Donal Finucane (72) Listowel, Kerry - last seen on the 12/11/19

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Donal Finucane, 72 years, who was reported missing from Listowel town, Co. Kerry on Tuesday, 12th November 2019.

Donal is described as being approximately 5'10'', medium build, short grey hair and wears glasses. He was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans and dark slip-on shoes when he was last seen. Donal walks with a slight limp.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Listowel on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.