Fatal Traffic Collison on N68 at Darragh, Clare on the 14/11/19

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Co Clare.

Shortly after 7pm Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a collision involving a car and pedestrian. The collision occurred on the N68 at Darragh, on the main Ennis to Kilrush road. A 41-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by a car. The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was unharmed.

The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators will begin examining the crash site at first light. The local Coroner will be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station 065-6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.