Court Appearance: 8 Incidents of Theft, Burglary and Unauthorised Taking, Limerick, 16th - 17th September 2019

The man in his late teens who was arrested in relation to these incidents has since been charged. He is due to appear before Limerick District Court this morning, 11th November, 2019.

Previous press release on the incident listed below:

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late teens in relation to six theft from cars, a burglary and an unauthorised taking of a car in the Castleconnell area of Limerick between 16th and 17th September, 2019.

Gardaí received reports of the incidents on the morning of the 17th September. The burglary occurred in Castlerock Woods and is believed that the suspect fished out a set of car keys through the letter box and then stole the car. The car has since been recovered.

The majority of the theft from car incidents were targeted as the cars were unlocked. Items taken included cash, sunglasses, jewellery and tools.

Gardaí from the Crime Task Force in Limerick carried out an investigation and a man in his late teens was arrested on the morning of the 10th November, 2019. He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leech said "In 2018 we ran the Park Smart appeal which showed that one in every three cars that are broken into are left unlocked. I would just ask for everyone to ensure they lock their vehicle no matter where it is parked. Do not store valuables in the car, but if you do have to, keep them out of sight.”