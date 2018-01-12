Press Releases

12/01/2018

Body of a male discovered in Dalkey, Dublin on the 12/1/18

The body was discovered at approximately 8.30am this morning in a lane way that leads to an Apartment block just off Convent road in Dalkey. The body remains at the scene and the area has been sealed off for a Technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who may have been on that laneway overnight or early this morning or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

