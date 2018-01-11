Press Releases
12/01/2018
Drug seizure in Cork on the 11/1/18 - Cannabis resin €200,000
As part of an on going operation by Gardai from the West Cork Divisional Drug unit based in Bandon, a search was carried out at a house at Chapel View, Ballymakeera on the 11th January 2018.
During the course of the search Gardai discovered cannabis herb with an approximate street value of €200,000(subject to analysis). One male (41 years) was arrested and is currently detained at Bandon Garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.
