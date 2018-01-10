Press Releases

A total of nine (9) searches were conducted at private and business premises.



The searches were in Rialto, Dun Laoghaire, Francis St and other city centre locations. Gardaí seized a large amount of documentation and evidence, that they believed relate to the proceeds of crime.

During the searches, approximately €4,500 in cash was seized together with two (2) Rolex watches, a drone with recording facilities, documents, mobile phones and other electronic devices.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.



Images of this morning searches are available on the following link:



https://www.facebook.com/angardasiochana/

