Press Releases

07/02/2018

Serious Traffic Collision in Limerick on the 7/2/18

The collision occurred at approximately 8.30am on the R513 between Caherconlish and Herbertstown. Gardaí and Emergency Services are at the scene and local traffic diversions are in place.

The incident is live and no further details are available at this time, updates will follow.

For Guidance only:

It is understood 40 students from a nearby secondary school were travelling on the bus at the time. A number of students have been taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment the extent of injuries are not known but are thought to be minor in nature. The drivers of both vehicles have also been taken to hospital.