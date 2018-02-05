Press Releases

05/02/2018

Fatal road traffic collision in Loughrea, Galway on the 6/2/18

The collision occurred at approximately 8am this morning on Barrack Street, Loughrea when a car collided with a steel barrier. The male driver(77 years) was assisted from the car by passer-bys and they performed CPR on the man.



He was taken by ambulance to Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe where he was later pronounced dead. No one else was injured in the collision.

Gardaí in Loughrea are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.