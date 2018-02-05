Press Releases
05/02/2018
Missing Person - Janelle Quinn (15) Dungarvan, Waterford - last seen on the 4/2/18
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing whereabouts of 15-year-old Janelle Quinn, who is missing since Sunday, February 4th 2018. Janelle was last seen in Dungarvan Co Waterford.
She is described as 5'5'', brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing black Active Wear pants, a turquoise Active Wear top and a red jacket with a hood.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
A photograph of Janelle is available from pressoffice@garda.ie
