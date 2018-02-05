Press Releases

Fatal Road Traffic Collision at Cahir, Tipperary on the 5/2/18

A male in his late 70s was fatally injured when the car he was driving and the sole occupant was involved in a collision with a second car. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Cork University Hospital. The driver of the second car was also taken to CUH with injuries described as minor.

The M8 between J11 and J12 south bound is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.