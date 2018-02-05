Cookie Consent
We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your cookie settings, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies on this device. You can change your cookie settings at any time but if you do, you may lose some functionality on our website.
Close
Garda Confidential No.: 1 800 666 111
FacebookTwitterFlickerYoutube
English | Gaeilge

Press Releases

05/02/2018

Gardaí target distribution of Child Exploitation Material as part of ‘Operation Ketch’

‘Operation Ketch’ is an operation targeting those in possession and involved in the distribution of Child Exploitation Material (Child Pornography) either through Social Network sites or via File Sharing Networks.
The Operation took place from 2nd February 2018 to the 5th February 2018 and was led by the Online Child Exploitation Unit (ONCE) at the Garda National Protection Services Bureau.
 
During this phase of the investigation searches were carried out under warrant pursuant to the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, 1998 across a number of Garda Divisions. The searches were carried out by newly established Divisional Protection Service Units and local Detective Units.

A total of 31 locations were searched and digital material which included thousands of images were seized for forensic examination. Child Protection concerns at all the locations searched have been addressed.
 
Assistance was received by the Online Child Exploitation Unit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and National Centre for Missing and Exploitated Children (NCMEC) in the USA, and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) in Canada in the targeting of these suspects.
 
The objective of this operation is to:

•             To identify Child Protection concerns at each address and engage with Tusla.
•             To identify, target and search persons suspected of distributing online Child Exploitation Material (Child Pornography).
•             To send out a message to other persons who are Distributing this material that An Garda Síochána will actively identify and pursue them.
 
The timing of the operation coincides with Safer Internet Day which is scheduled tomorrow, the 6th February 2018, during which An Garda Síochána will, in conjunction with Webwise, be launching the ‘Be In Ctrl’ Secondary Schools Programme which aims to inform students of Online Exploitation, raise awareness of safe online behaviour and empower young people to seek help and report incidents to the Gardaí.
 
Speaking earlier Detective Superintendent Declan Daly (Garda National Protective Services Bureau)  reminded parents and guardians to maintain good communications with their children surrounding online activity. Superintendent Daly said ‘Children should be warned to immediately inform parents or guardians of any suspicious online approaches. If images have been sent or a request for images has been received; don’t send (further) images, don’t delete anything, preserve the communication and call the Gardaí’.

Detective Sergeant Mary McCormack from ONCE (Online Child Sexual Exploitation) Unit with advice for parents and teenagers of what to be aware of online, warning signs to look out for and what to do if you believe you’re a victim of online sexual exploitation - video advice available here
  
Be In CTRL Poster




Back

 

About Us
 
Organisation
 
Management Biographies
Uniform
List of Commissioners
Geographical Layout
HQ Branches
History
Crime & Security
Modernisation and Renewal Programme
Organisation Development & Strategic Planning
 
Change Management
Garda Research Unit
Policy and Planning
Human Resource Management
 
Garda Training College
Occupational Health
Garda HR Directorate
Internal Affairs
Garda Professional Standards Unit
Garda HRM Division
Information Services
 
GISC
Vetting Unit
Garda Societies
 
Garda Band
Garda Ladies Choir
Coiste Siamsa
Audit Committee
Administration
 
Finance
ICT
National Support Services
 
Criminal Assets Bureau
Fraud (GBFI)
Drugs (GNDU)
Immigration (GNIB)
Criminal Investigation
Technical Bureau
Press Office
 
Press Releases
Roll of Honour
News
Freedom of Information
Contact Us
 
Station Directory
Submit Feedback
Community Relations
 
Neighbourhood Watch & Community Alert
Joint Policing Committees
Garda Youth Diversion Office
The Garda Racial, Intercultural & Diversity Office
Garda Victim Liaison Office
Age Card Office
Community Notices
Crime Prevention
 
Crime Prevention Officers
About Crimecall
Crimecall Episodes
Publications
 
Strategy & Planning
Research Publications
Policy
Reviews, Inspections & Evaluations
Reports
Communiqué
Traffic
 
Abnormal Loads
Carriage Office
Fixed Charge Notices
Road Safety
Road Transport Unit
Safety Cameras
New Technology
Traffic Corps
Traffic Watch
Bikesafe
FAQs
 
General
Careers
Fixed Charge Notices
 
Traffic
Public Order
Garda Vetting/Data Protection
Careers
 
Garda College
Civilian Opportunities
Garda Reserve
About Missing Persons
 
Current Missing Persons
Serious Crime Review
 
Serious Crime Review Search
Search
 
Search Results
Footer
 
Sitemap
Data Protection
Reuse of Information
FAQs
 