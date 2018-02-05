Press Releases
Witness Appeal - Serious Hit and Run Collision in Tallaght, Dublin on the 4/2/18
Gardaí at Tallaght are appealing for witnesses to a serious hit and run road traffic collision which occurred last night, Sunday 4th February, 2018 at approximately 8.50p.m. on Cheeverstown Road, Tallaght.
A 14-year-old male pedal cyclist was struck by a car which failed to remain at the scene. The youth was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he is in a serious condition.
The car involved is described as a black saloon car, possibly a VW Passat or a Saab.
Anyone who may have witnesses this collision or who may have information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01- 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
