Press Releases

04/02/2018

Update - Serious road traffic collison on the Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road, Kildare on the 1/2/18

The driver of the car and father of the child, a man in his 40s, is continuing to received treatment in Tallaght Hospital following the crash.The collision occurred when two cars collided at approximately 8.05am on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road on Thursday (1/2/2018). The girl was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital and later transferred to Children's University Hospital, Temple Street where she was pronounced dead earlier today (4/2/2018).Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.The previous press release below refers.Gardaí are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision which occurred on the R413 Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road this morning, 1st February 2018.The collision, involving two cars occurred at approximately 8:30am. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. The extent of the injuries sustained are unknown at present.Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station