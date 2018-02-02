Press Releases

02/02/2018

Fatal Road Traffic Collision at Castleblayney, Monaghan on the 2/2/18

At approximately 1.45pm Gardaí along with local fire and emergency services were called to the scene of a single car collision at Lakeview, Castleblayney. It is understood the car left the road and struck a wall. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.



His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and local diversions are in place. The local Coroner has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station 042- 974 7902, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.