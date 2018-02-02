Press Releases

02/02/2018

Photographs available of car believed used Derek Coakley Hutch murder

It is believed that those involved in the murder transferred to this vehicle at Crag Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 after setting fire to a VW Golf registration 05-CE-1675 which was used in the murder.

The Avensis was then found on fire at Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin 17 at 18:25 hrs on the 20th January – just over 3 hours after the murder.

The vehicle was sold on by its previous owner on the 16th January 2018. Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle between then and when it was found on fire at Snowdrop Walk to contact them at Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

CCTV stills of the black Avensis are available from pressoffice@garda.ie.

