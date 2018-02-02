Press Releases
Court appearance - Opeartion Thor Arrests in Tallaght, Dublin on the 30/1/18
A man in his 60s and a man in his 20s are due to appear in court this morning 2nd of February 2018 at 10.30am in Limerick District Court.
The men were arrested in Tallaght on the 30th of January 2018 as part of a Garda operation carried out under Operation Thor.
Following a number of burglaries over the last numbers of months in the Limerick area, Gardaí from Limerick assisted by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GDOCB), The Armed Support Unit from the DMR and Detectives from Tallaght carried out a number of searches in the Tallaght area this morning, Tuesday 30th January 2018 as part of Operation Thor.
Two men (60s and 20s) were arrested in connection with these investigations are currently in custody in Roxoboro Road Garda Station and Bruff Garda Station.
Investigations are continuing.
