Press Releases
01/02/2018
Drug seizure and arrest in Kilkenny on the 1/2/18
Gardaí have arrested one man and seized a quantity of drugs in Kilkenny today 1st February 2018.
As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations, an operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Kilkenny Drugs Unit and Revenue’s Customs Service, at a house in the Dunmore area of Kilkenny.
During this operation, a package was seized which contained approx. 4Kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value (subject to analysis) of €80,000.
A 33 year old man, an Irish national, was arrested at the scene and is detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Traffic) Act, 1996, at Kilkenny Garda Station.
Back