Press Releases

01/02/2018

Fatal Road Traffic Collison in Louth on the 1/2/18

The collision between a car and a van occurred at approximately 8.05am this morning. A woman (59 years) was seriously injured in the collision and taken to ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co. Louth where she was later pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the van received non life threatening injuries.



The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and diversions are in place. It is expected to reopen around 4pm.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Drogheda on 041-987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.