Serious road traffic collision at Firmount Village, Cork on the 1/2/18

Press Releases

01/02/2018

Serious road traffic collision at Firmount Village, Cork on the 1/2/18

The collision occurred before 7.30am this morning at Ballyvodane between Firmount cross and Ballyvodane Cross, Donoughmore.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Forensic collision examination and diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses especially anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 7am and 7.30am to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station