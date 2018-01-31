Cookie Consent
Press Releases

31/01/2018

Operation Storm in Kilkenny on the 29 - 31/1/18

This operation constituted a high visibility deployment of resources in the Kilkenny-Carlow Division to Kilkenny District to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activity, arrest criminals wanted on warrant and enhance our relations with the public.

Searches and arrests were supported by members of Regional Armed Response Unit. Checkpoints were conducted in the villages of Ballycallan, Tullaroan, Castlecomer, Urlingford, Ballyragget, Castlecomer and the approach roads to Kilkenny city on the 31st January 2018.

Crime – Arrests & Searches

This crime operation commenced on Monday 29th January and culminated today 31st January 2018. Currently as of 6pm a total of 55 persons have been arrested; 39 persons arrested for crime and 16 persons on arrested on warrant. 27 of these persons were detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Kilkenny, Thomastown, Athy & Clonmel Garda Stations. The offences for which persons have been arrested include thefts, assaults, fraud, robbery, burglaries and S15 & S17 MDA. Sixteen (16) of these have been charged and will appear at local sittings of Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks with three of these held for a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court later tonight. A total of nineteen (19) searches were conducted on premises.
A total of eighteen (18) warrants have been executed, with 16 persons arrested.

Checkpoints
 
Personnel monitored Operation Thor targets and the activities of local criminals by means of checkpoints. Crime Prevention leaflets were handed out to members of the public to increase the awareness of protection of personal property and possessions. A total of 60 checkpoints have been conducted to date. One (1) vehicle was seized under section 41 RTA.

Community Engagement

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes and local Garda management met the local business community in Kilkenny and there were number of community engagement activities conducted, including visits to local national schools at St Patricks De La Salle and St John of Gods with Community Engagement teams and Garda Mounted Unit. Superintendent Derek Hughes, District Officer, Kilkenny liaised with local media. Members were also deployed on beat duty and a number of visits were conducted to more vulnerable older persons and Nursing homes in conjunction with the Divisional Age Action Strategy.

Trainee Gardai

A total of twenty-seven (27) Trainee Gardai from the Garda College Templemore assisted with the operation. While providing an extra visible presence they gain valuable learning experience regarding the running of a major policing operation. They observed the execution of warrants, arrests of suspects, prisoner management, conducting of checkpoints, court procedure and community engagement.

In summary the following figures refer:

Total Arrests 39
Total Charges 16
Warrants Arrest 16
Warrants Executed 18
Section 41 Seizure 1
Searches 19
Drugs Seizures
Simple possession S3 - 3
Sale & Supply S15 - 7


