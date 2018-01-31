Press Releases

Drug Seizure and arrest in Dublin on the 31/1/18

As part of on-going joint investigations targeting drug importations in the West Dublin area, an operation carried out by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Finglas Drugs Unit and the Revenue’s Customs Service this morning, 31st of January 2018, searched a house in Dublin 15.



During this operation, a package was seized by Customs, which contained approximately 11.5Kgs of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated street value of €230,000 euro (subject to analysis), together with approx. €10,000-euro worth of cocaine (subject to analysis) and a small quantity of cash. The cannabis had been concealed within a large soft toy.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Blanchardstown Garda Station.



Photographs of the drugs are available from pressoffice@garda.ie