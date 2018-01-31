Press Releases
Missing Person - Janelle Quinn (15) Cork - last seen on the 28/1/18
Gardaí in Anglesea Street, Co Cork are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Janelle Quinn who is missing since the 28th January 2018.
Janelle is described as 5'4", very long dark hair with blonde highlights and blue eyes. She was last seen at approximately 8.20pm on the 28th at The Mall, Cork City. She was wearing a black jacket, cream top, blue & black leggings, grey & white adidas runners.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen Janelle or may know of her whereabouts are asked o contact Anglesea street Garda station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
A photograph of Janelle is available by email request to this office pressoffice@garda.ie
