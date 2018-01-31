Cookie Consent
Garda Confidential No.: 1 800 666 111
Press Releases

31/01/2018

Appeal for Information - Fatal Shooting Incident, James Larkin House, Dublin on the 30/1/18

Gardaí at Store Street Garda Station investigating the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Jason Molyneaux which took place at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1 last night, Tuesday 30th January 2018 are appealing for information.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have any information in relation to this incident or who may have been in the area of James Larkin House between 8pm and 10pm last night (30/1/18)
 
Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen a white Renault Kangoo van registration No: 10 D 126064 in the last few days or in particular any sightings of this van between 9.45pm last night and 12.15am this morning. This van was located by Gardaí on the road leading to the East Link Toll Booth at approximately 12.15am this morning.
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store St on 01- 666 8000, The Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 
 
Garda Press Office


Investigating Gardaí will hold a media briefing and issue an appeal for information at the scene of last night’s fatal shooting incident.

When –  Wednesday January 31st 2018
Time –    12.30pm
Where – James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1

Note:
Please confirm details of those attending from your organisation to pressoffice@garda.ie

The previous press release listed below refers.

Gardaí at Store Street, Dublin 1 are investigating a fatal shooting at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1 last night, Tuesday 30th January 2018. 
  
Garda Press Office


The shooting occurred at approximately 9.45pm. A 27-year-old male received fatal injuries and his body has been removed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.
 
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Store St Garda Station on 01666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. 
 
Garda Press Office


Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1, which took place at shortly before 9.45pm on Tuesday 30th January.

A man in his late 20s has been taken The Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The scene is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area . Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.


