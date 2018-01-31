Press Releases
31/01/2018
Yellow Weather warning for hailstone - advice for motorists
Met Eireann have issued a weather warning for hailstones for this morning and afternoon 31st January 2018 between 12pm and 3pm.
Hailstones are a year round occurrence in Ireland and can create very dangerous driving conditions due to their unpredictable and localised nature. The RSA have produced a short information video offering simple but effective advice on what to do if you encounter a sudden shower of hailstones on the road. In addition, cruise control should be switched off when driving in hazardous weather conditions.
If you find yourself caught in a sudden downpour of hailstones, here are some tips to be aware of from the RSA:
- Reduce your speed without breaking
Back
- Warn other drivers with your hazard warning lights
- Avoid sudden steering movements or breaking suddenly
Don’t forget to keep an eye on forecast and travel bulletins.
For more information, check out this informative video from the RSA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHagNrOQGYk