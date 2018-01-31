Press Releases

31/01/2018

Media briefing - Fatal Shooting Incident, James Larkin House, Dublin on the 30/1/18

When – Wednesday January 31st 2018

Time – 12.30pm

Where – James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1



Note:

Please confirm details of those attending from your organisation to pressoffice@garda.ie



The previous press release listed below refers.



Gardaí at Store Street, Dublin 1 are investigating a fatal shooting at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1 last night, Tuesday 30th January 2018.



Garda Press Office





The shooting occurred at approximately 9.45pm. A 27-year-old male received fatal injuries and his body has been removed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.



The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Store St Garda Station on 01666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



Garda Press Office





Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1, which took place at shortly before 9.45pm on Tuesday 30th January.



A man in his late 20s has been taken The Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The scene is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area . Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.