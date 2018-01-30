Press Releases
30/01/2018
Fatal shooting incident at James Larkin House, Dublin on the 30/1/18
Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1, which took place at shortly before 9.45pm on Tuesday 30th January.
A man in his late 20s has been taken The Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
The scene is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area . Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.
Back