Press Releases

30/01/2018
Witness appeal - Ballymahon, Longford assault on the 3/1/18
Gardaí investigating an incident which occurred on Main Street, Ballymahon, Co. Longford at approximately 7am this morning Tuesday 30th January 2018, are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
One man in his 40s received what appears to be stab wounds during the course of an incident involving a large number of men.
The man was taken to the Mildland Regional Hospital Mullingar and has since been transferred to St James' Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as serious.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information or anyone who travelled through Ballymahon this morning between 6.30 am and 8.00 am to contact them at Longford Garda Station (043 3350570),where an incident has been set up.
