Press Releases

30/01/2018

Missing Person - Roza Jakubowska (15) Blanchardstown, Dublin - last seen on the 25/1/18

She is described as 160cm tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown medium length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

A photograph of Roza is available from pressoffice@garda.ie

