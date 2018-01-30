Press Releases
30/01/2018
Missing Person - Roza Jakubowska (15) Blanchardstown, Dublin - last seen on the 25/1/18
Gardaí are trying to trace 15 year old Roza Jakubowska of Castlecurragh Vale, Blanchardstown who has been missing since 25th January 2018.
She is described as 160cm tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown medium length hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
A photograph of Roza is available from pressoffice@garda.ie
