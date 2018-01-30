Press Releases
30/01/2018
Male arrested in connection with the murder of Irene White on the 30/1/18
Gardaí in Dundalk, Co Louth investigating the murder of Irene White in Dundalk, Co. Louth on the 6th April 2005 have this evening the 30th January 2018 arrested a male in his 40's in connection with this investigation.
He is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.
This morning, 20th January 2017, Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in the Co. Monaghan area in connection with an on going investigation into the murder of Irene White in Dundalk, Co. Louth on the 6th April 2005.
He is currently detained at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
