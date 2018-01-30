Press Releases
Opeartion Thor Arrests in Tallaght, Dublin on the 30/1/18
Following a number of burglaries over the last numbers of months in the Limerick area, Gardaí from Limerick assisted by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GDOCB),
The Armed Support Unit from the DMR and Detectives from Tallaght carried out a number of searches in the Tallaght area this morning, Tuesday 30th January 2018 as part of Operation Thor.
Two men (60s and 20s) were arrested in connection with these investigations are currently in custody in Roxoboro Road Garda Station and Bruff Garda Station.
Investigations are continuing.
