Press Releases

29/01/2018

Drug seizure in Tipperary on the 27/1/18 - Heroin and cannabis street vale €310,000

During the course of the search of the van Gardai discovered €30,000 worth of cannabis herb (subject to analysis). The two occupants of the van, a male aged 45 years and a female aged 43 years were arrested and conveyed to Cahir Garda station where they were detained under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice( Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

On the 28th January during a follow search of a house in Cashel, Gardai discovered heroin(subject to analysis) with an approximate street value of €280,000.

On the 29th January the female was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The male was charged and will appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this evening the 29th January 2018 at 7.30pm.