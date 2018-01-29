Press Releases

29/01/2018

Crimestoppers Appeal - Joe Deacy

Joe Deacy of St. Albans in the UK, was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford with head injuries. The alarm was raised by a passer-by at approximately 6.00am, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene. The man was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital and later removed to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday evening, 13th August 2017.

Gardaí are making the following appeal; Did you see anyone or any vehicle in the vicinity of Gortnasillagh or the N5 between Swinford and Bohola on Saturday 12th August between 2.30am and 7am. Have you any information that could assist the investigation team?

Gardaí are appealing to the community and would like to thank them for their assistance so far, however Gardaí believe that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 0025.

Note: Superintendent Tony Healy is available this morning to facilitate over the phone interviews and sound bites from 11.30am to 1pm. To arrange interview please Email pressoffice@garda.ie and include full contact details.