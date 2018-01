28/01/2018

Shortly before 6pm yesterday evening three males wearing balaclavas entered a pharmacy on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack. All three were armed with knives, threatened staff and demanded money and drugs.

Gardai responding to the incident entered the shop and arrested two of the males at the scene. A third male was arrested a short distance away after attempting to escape with property which was recovered along with weapons used.

The three males, two in their 30s and one in his 20s, are currently detained at Raheny and Clontarf Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.