Press Releases

27/01/2018

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have any information in relation to this incident or who may have been in the area of South Circular Road, St. Alban’s Road, Dublin 8 between 8pm and 10pm last night (26/1/18)



Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen a black or dark coloured Lexus car which was reported to have been in the area at the time, also any drivers who have dashcams fitted to their vehicles are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.