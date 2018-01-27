Press Releases
27/01/2018
GARDA - Appeal for Information Re: Shooting Incident Dublin 26th January 2018
Gardaí at Kevin Street Garda Station investigating a shooting incident which took place on the South Circular Road, Dublin 8 in the vicinity of the National Stadium at approximately 9.45pm last night, on Friday the 26th January 2018 are appealing for information.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have any information in relation to this incident or who may have been in the area of South Circular Road, St. Alban’s Road, Dublin 8 between 8pm and 10pm last night (26/1/18)
Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen a black or dark coloured Lexus car which was reported to have been in the area at the time, also any drivers who have dashcams fitted to their vehicles are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.