Press Releases

26/01/2018

Court Appearance - Gardaí arrest two people and seize jewellery worth €100,000 as part of Operation Thor

Both persons were arrested in relation to the investigations undertaken by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in the course of the winter phase of Operation Thor and have been charged.



As a result of investigations being undertaken in the course of the winter phase of Operation Thor Gardaí have recovered jewellery and arrested two people.



Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting particular Organised Crime Groups arrested a female aged 30 with a UK address and a male aged 23 with a Dublin address on the 25th January 2018 on suspicion of handling property suspected to be stolen in the course of burglaries.



Both arrested persons are currently detained at Tallaght Garda station, Dublin, pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

During the course of this operation, jewellery with an estimated value of €100,000, believed to be stolen, was recovered.

A key aspect of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor has been the targeting of organised crime gangs involved in burglaries. In recent weeks’ members of OCGs have been arrested on a number of occasions in circumstances where high powered ‘get-away’ vehicles were identified and intercepted.

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána encourages householders to be particularly vigilant during the winter months with most burglaries likely to occur between 5pm and 11pm. We would also encourage people to mark their property so if stolen and recovered it can be identified by the owner.”

A photograph of the jewellery is available on request to pressoffice@garda.ie