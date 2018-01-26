Cookie Consent
We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your cookie settings, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies on this device. You can change your cookie settings at any time but if you do, you may lose some functionality on our website.
Close
Garda Confidential No.: 1 800 666 111
FacebookTwitterFlickerYoutube
English | Gaeilge

Press Releases

26/01/2018

Court Appearance - Gardaí arrest two people and seize jewellery worth €100,000 as part of Operation Thor

A 30 year old female and a 23 year old male are expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court Number 1 this morning, Friday 26th January, 2018 at 10.30a.m.

Both persons were arrested in relation to the investigations undertaken by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in the course of the winter phase of Operation Thor and have been charged.

Garda Press Office 


As a result of investigations being undertaken in the course of the winter phase of Operation Thor Gardaí have recovered jewellery and arrested two people.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting particular Organised Crime Groups arrested a female aged 30 with a UK address and a male aged 23 with a Dublin address on the 25th January 2018 on suspicion of handling property suspected to be stolen in the course of burglaries.

Both arrested persons are currently detained at Tallaght Garda station, Dublin, pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

During the course of this operation, jewellery with an estimated value of €100,000, believed to be stolen, was recovered.

A key aspect of the Winter Phase of Operation Thor has been the targeting of organised crime gangs involved in burglaries. In recent weeks’ members of OCGs have been arrested on a number of occasions in circumstances where high powered ‘get-away’ vehicles were identified and intercepted.

A Garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána encourages householders to be particularly vigilant during the winter months with most burglaries likely to occur between 5pm and 11pm. We would also encourage people to mark their property so if stolen and recovered it can be identified by the owner.”

A photograph of the jewellery is available on request to pressoffice@garda.ie


Back

 

About Us
 
Organisation
 
Management Biographies
Uniform
List of Commissioners
Geographical Layout
HQ Branches
History
Crime & Security
Modernisation and Renewal Programme
Organisation Development & Strategic Planning
 
Change Management
Garda Research Unit
Policy and Planning
Human Resource Management
 
Garda Training College
Occupational Health
Garda HR Directorate
Internal Affairs
Garda Professional Standards Unit
Garda HRM Division
Information Services
 
GISC
Vetting Unit
Garda Societies
 
Garda Band
Garda Ladies Choir
Coiste Siamsa
Audit Committee
Administration
 
Finance
ICT
National Support Services
 
Criminal Assets Bureau
Fraud (GBFI)
Drugs (GNDU)
Immigration (GNIB)
Criminal Investigation
Technical Bureau
Press Office
 
Press Releases
Roll of Honour
News
Freedom of Information
Contact Us
 
Station Directory
Submit Feedback
Community Relations
 
Neighbourhood Watch & Community Alert
Joint Policing Committees
Garda Youth Diversion Office
The Garda Racial, Intercultural & Diversity Office
Garda Victim Liaison Office
Age Card Office
Community Notices
Crime Prevention
 
Crime Prevention Officers
About Crimecall
Crimecall Episodes
Publications
 
Strategy & Planning
Research Publications
Policy
Reviews, Inspections & Evaluations
Reports
Communiqué
Traffic
 
Abnormal Loads
Carriage Office
Fixed Charge Notices
Road Safety
Road Transport Unit
Safety Cameras
New Technology
Traffic Corps
Traffic Watch
Bikesafe
FAQs
 
General
Careers
Fixed Charge Notices
 
Traffic
Public Order
Garda Vetting/Data Protection
Careers
 
Garda College
Civilian Opportunities
Garda Reserve
About Missing Persons
 
Current Missing Persons
Serious Crime Review
 
Serious Crime Review Search
Search
 
Search Results
Footer
 
Sitemap
Data Protection
Reuse of Information
FAQs
 