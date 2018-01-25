Press Releases

25/01/2018

Suspected ‘Crystal Meth Lab’ Discovered Dublin on the 25/1/18

The scene was preserved and later examined by local scenes of crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland who provided on site guidance and advice to Gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene.



Pending analysis, the estimated street value of the drugs seized is thought to be in excess of €450,000. Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda Station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

The investigation is ongoing an updates will follow.

Images of some of the items seized can be found here – https://tinyurl.com/y9uyv8pf