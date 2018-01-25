Press Releases
25/01/2018
Update - Fatal Stabbing of Reece Cullen, Tallaght on the 5/1/17.
The juvenile arrested this morning in connection with the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen was released without charge this evening.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Gardaí in Tallaght have arrested a juvenile this morning, Thursday 25th January, 2018 in connection with the fatal stabbing of Reece Cullen that occurred at Kilclare Crescent, Tallaght on 5th January 2017.
The youth was arrested in the Tallaght area this morning after 7a.m. and is detained at Tallaght Garda station pursuant to the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.