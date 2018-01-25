Cookie Consent
Garda Confidential No.: 1 800 666 111
Press Releases

25/01/2018

Statement from Acting Garda Commissioner on the fifth anniversary of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Acting Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin said today (25 January 2018): "It is five years today since our colleague Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered in the line of duty and An Garda Síochána remains steadfast in our determination to bring Adrian’s killers to justice.

"Adrian was the epitome of all that is good about An Garda Síochána. In his professional and personal life he was dedicated to the community he served. Whether it was his work in Dundalk Garda Station or giving his time to coach underage teams at St Patrick’s GAA in Lordship, Adrian was always focused on helping and supporting others. He showed exceptional courage and bravery at Lordship Credit Union on that fateful day five years ago. Adrian’s ultimate sacrifice to protect others will never be forgotten by his loved ones, the wider Garda family, the local community he served so well, and the State. He is an enduring example to us all.

"Today, our thoughts are with Caroline, their children, and all of Adrian’s extended family and friends. 

"The key to solving this callous and brutal murder remains in the local community and, most particularly, those people who know who the killers are. They must now ask themselves whether they can after five years continue to protect people who are prepared to murder a Garda in cold blood. It is never too late to do the right thing. It is never too late to stand on the side of justice. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital. Any information provided will be treated sensitively.

"An extensive investigation has been conducted by the team in Dundalk including liaison with a number of our international partners and the PSNI. This dedicated, painstaking work will continue until justice is done. We are very conscious of the time that has passed since Adrian’s murder, but this is a highly complex investigation with an international dimension and it is important that we get every detail right.

"I want to thank the public for the information and support they have given us to date and ask once again for their continued help so there can be justice for Adrian.”

Anyone with information in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe should call the incident room in Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388470 or the Garda Confidential Number on 1800 666 111. 
 
Notes:

The Irish League of Credit Unions, which represents credit unions in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, has offered a reward of €50,000 for information that leads to any arrest and prosecution in respect of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.


