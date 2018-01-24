Press Releases

Missing Person - Kevin Wall (16) Sandyford, Dublin 18 last see on the 15/1/18

Kevin was last seen on the morning of the 15/01/18 in Sandyford. He is described as being approximately 5’7" with short blond hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue coat with a hood.

Anyone who has seen Kevin is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A photograph is available on request to pressoffice@garda.ie