Press Releases

24/01/2018
Missing Person - Kevin Wall (16) Sandyford, Dublin 18 last see on the 15/1/18
Gardai in Dundrum wish to seek the publics assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Kevin Wall.
Kevin was last seen on the morning of the 15/01/18 in Sandyford. He is described as being approximately 5’7" with short blond hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue coat with a hood.
Anyone who has seen Kevin is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
A photograph is available on request to pressoffice@garda.ie
