Missing person - Michael McGowan (43) Sligo - last seen on the 25/12/17

Press Releases

23/01/2018

Michael is described as 6'4", 15 stone, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 0719157000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

A photograph of Michael is available from pressoffice@garda.ie