Missing teen - Roza Jakubowaka (15) Blanchardstown, Dublin - last seen on the 16/1/18

Press Releases

23/01/2018

Missing teen - Roza Jakubowaka (15) Blanchardstown, Dublin - last seen on the 16/1/18

When last seen she was wearing a black puffy jacket with a white square sign on the back, navy blue leggings and black trainers. She may have a cream leather rucksack with tassels. She is described as 160cm tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown medium length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

A photograph of Roza is available from pressoffice@garda.ie