Press Releases

22/01/2018
Man Arrrested - As part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin Region
As part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in the Dublin Region being conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Special Crime Task Force, a targeted search operation occurred in the Balgaddy area of Lucan, Co. Dublin on the evening of the 21st January 2018.
During this search operation a loaded "PM – 63 RAK” sub machine gun (pending ballistic examination) with an additional clip of ammunition was recovered. One male aged 20 year has been arrested and is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended.
