Press Releases

22/01/2018

Fatal Road Traffic Collision on the Midleton to Castlemartyr Road, Cork on the 22/1/18

A collision involving 2 cars and a truck has resulted in the death of a man in his 80s who was the sole occupant of a car. A man and a woman (age unknown) who were the occupants of the second car were brought to Cork University Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

The man was pronounced death at the scene and diversions are in place to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation.

Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

