Press Releases

22/01/2018
Fatal Road Traffic Collision on the Midleton to Castlemartyr Road, Cork on the 22/1/18
Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N25 Midleton to Castlemartyr Road (at Two Mile Inn) at approximately 10:45am this morning, Monday 22nd January 2018.
A collision involving 2 cars and a truck has resulted in the death of a man in his 80s who was the sole occupant of a car. A man and a woman (age unknown) who were the occupants of the second car were brought to Cork University Hospital with non life threatening injuries. The truck driver was not injured.
The man was pronounced death at the scene and diversions are in place to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation.
Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.
