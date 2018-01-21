Cookie Consent
Press Releases

21/01/2018

Missing Person - Francis Kavanagh (61) Galway - last seen on the 18/1/18

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing Francis Kavanagh, 61, who is missing from his home at Sruthan Mhuirlinne, Ballybane in Galway since Thursday 18th January 2017.
He is described as 6'2'', of medium build with short grey hair and blue eyes. It is not know what he was wearing when he went missing. Francis is believed to be using a Black BMW 07 SO 2426.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000 or any Garda Station.

A photograph of Francis is available from pressoffice@garda.ie
 

