Press Releases

21/01/2018

Further appeal – Shooting Incident in Dublin on the 20/1/18

Gardaí at Lucan Garda Station investigating the shooting incident at Bridgeview Halting Site yesterday the 20th January 2018 would like to make a further appeal to members of the public, who may have any information, in particular those with 'dashcams' who may have been in the area of Cloverhill Road, Clondalkin Dublin 22 between 1.30pm and 3.10pm.

1) A black VW Golf registration 05-CE-1675 was found shortly after the shooting on fire at Crag Avenue, Dublin 22.

2) A black Toyota Avensis registration 04-D-72956 was found burnt out at Snowdrop Walk, Darndale at 6.25pm.



To contact Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300,the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



Investigating Gardaí will hold a media briefing and issue an appeal for information at the scene of today’s fatal shooting incident.



When – Sunday 21/1/2018

Time – 11am

Where – Entrance to Bridgeview Halting Site, Dublin 22.

A 27-year-old man seriously injured in a shooting incident at Bridgeview Halting Site shortly after 3pm has been pronounced dead.



The man’s body remains at the site and the location has been sealed off. The State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to attend the scene.

A second scene has been preserved on Crag Avenue where a car was located on fire shortly after the incident.

An incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station where investigating Gardaí will conduct a case conference later this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Further updates will follow.



Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident at Bridgeview Halting Site on Cloverhill Road.



The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm and a number of Garda units and emergency services are currently at the scene. It is understood one male has been seriously injured.

No further information is available at this time and updates will follow.