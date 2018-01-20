Press Releases

20/01/2018

Media briefing – Shooting Incident in Dublin on the 20/1/18

When – Sunday 21/1/2018

Time – 11am

Where – Entrance to Bridgeview Halting Site, Dublin 22.

A 27-year-old man seriously injured in a shooting incident at Bridgeview Halting Site shortly after 3pm has been pronounced dead.



The man’s body remains at the site and the location has been sealed off. The State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested to attend the scene.

A second scene has been preserved on Crag Avenue where a car was located on fire shortly after the incident.

An incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station where investigating Gardaí will conduct a case conference later this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident at Bridgeview Halting Site on Cloverhill Road.



The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm and a number of Garda units and emergency services are currently at the scene. It is understood one male has been seriously injured.

No further information is available at this time and updates will follow.