Press Releases

19/01/2018
Three charged - Operation Thor in Wicklow on the 18/1/18
Gardai from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have this evening the 19th January 2018 charged three males that were arrested in Newtownmountkennedy on the 18th January for theft offences.
They will appear before Court no. 2 Criminal Courts of Justice, Parkgate Street tomorrow the 20th January 2018 at 10.30am.
As part of an intelligence led operation by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau, three males (19, 34 & 43 years) were arrested this evening, the 18th January 2018 in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.
They were arrested following a burglary at a building site in Newtownmountkennedy this evening, property including a number of tools were recovered. They are currently detained at Bray Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.
Investigations are on going.
